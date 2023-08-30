Six Flags Entertainment Corporation this morning (Wednesday, Aug. 30) announced what company representatives called “one of the most substantial planned investments in its parks in more than a decade,” adding that the investment “reaffirms Six Flags’ commitment to providing unparalleled thrills, immersive entertainment and unforgettable memories for visitors of all ages.”

Spanning more than a dozen parks, including Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington and Six Flags Fiesta in San Antonio. It features five brand-new rides in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and DC, “bringing iconic DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains to life in exhilarating experiences.” Six Flags will also launch three new roller coasters, including a state-of-the-art Ultra Surf coaster, the first Super Boomerang coaster in North America and a new wood coaster featuring “modern, revolutionary Timberliner coaster cars delivering an ultra-comfortable ride.”

Selim Bassoul, president and CEO of Six Flags, said the new investment “builds on our recent efforts to offer new events and dining experiences by also introducing new rides for thrill-seekers and families, all while making improvements to many existing popular rides.”

At Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, according to a press release announcing the changes, “The world’s first log flume now becomes one of the world’s longest log flumes in 2024. The new El Rio Lento will feature one new lift hill and two big drops including a giant, steep nosedive,” making it fun for “thrill seekers of all ages.”

At Six Flags Fiesta in San Antonio, “An expansion of the DC Universe land will include CYBORG Cyber Revolution, creating a visually stunning and air-time-filled ride experience of four individual arms rotating in fast, intermeshing orbits; SHAZAM! Tower of Eternity rotating family drop tower; METROPOLIS Transit Authority, allowing 16 passengers to … enjoy an aerial view 17 feet above DC Universe aboard two Art Deco covered monorail-style trains.”

Six Flags parks will see new theming and other improvements to existing rides, too. At Six Flags Fiesta Texas, a newly themed SUPERGIRL Sky Flight will lift guests 200 feet in the air.

Newly themed DC Universe rides at the park include GREEN LANTERN: Airborne, POISON IVY: Toxic Spin, THE PENGUIN: Gotham City Getaway and BATGIRL: Gotham City Chase.

The press release also notes that the parks’ “biggest sale of the year, featuring discounts of up to 70 percent on season passes, tickets, and more,” kicks off today and runs through Sept. 5. Those making use of the sale to purchase season tickets will not only get access to the parks throughout 2024, they can also “receive admission throughout the remainder of 2023, including access to the highly popular Six Flags Fright Fest.”

Additions to other Six Flag Parks

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, N.J. will celebrate its 50th anniversary with the addition of THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, the first super boomerang coaster to open in North America, which will move forward and backward at nearly 60 miles per hour through a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll. It will also open the Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa within the 350-acre Wild Safari Park with luxurious “glamping” tents, scenic vistas, spa services and VIP dining for a safari getaway.

Six Flags St. Louis will debut THE JOKER: Carnival of Chaos, standing a record 17 stories tall. It will whip back and forth as the giant disk spins guests higher, reaching speeds up to 75 miles per hour.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., will will celebrate its 25th Anniversary year with the debut the Sky Striker, a 17-story pendulum attraction that glides back and forth while rotating clockwise, reaching speeds of nearly 75 miles per hour at an 172 feet in the air. The park will also debut a newly-themed SteamTown, a redeveloped steampunk realm that will include a whole new storyline, three re-imagined attractions, return of the award-winning stunt show, new food and retail offers, and new surprises of prehistoric proportions. It will also feature the all new SteamWhirler a family thrill ride in which four arms rotate in fast intermeshing orbits.

Six Flags Over Georgia will debut the first-of-its kind “Ultra Surf” coaster, a “totally new” coaster experience with a track that launches riders forward and backward, surfing at 60 miles per hour through a splash pool. Free-spinning seats ensure no two rides are alike. The name is still to be determined, and fans will be invited to take part in the selection of the coaster’s official name. Follow the park’s social media for details.

Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, N.Y. will debut the Bobcat wooden roller coaster that a family-friendly modernized coaster train providing a comfortable ride experience at nearly 40 miles per hour.

— Tammye Nash