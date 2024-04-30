SheDFW is the newest chapter of SheNYCArts. The collective will debut Tuesday evening with a staged reading of Let Me In by Zander Pryor. Performance is at 7:30 p.m. at RC for one night only.

But first, what is SheDFW? That’s answered more by what SheNYCArts is.

From its website:

We’re a femme-led 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that fights for gender equity in the arts & entertainment industry. We focus most of our support on the original creators — playwrights, composers, and producers — to get more women, trans, and non-binary people in these roles that decide which stories get told.

And now they are doing all that — here.

This chapter is following in the footsteps of New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta chapters with it mission and vision, but also its eventual summer theater festival the other cities have hosted.

SheDFW will be led by local producer and actor Sarah Powell, who will take on the Executive Producer role, in partnership with Associate Producer Rebecca Lowrey, the newly appointed CEO of MusicalWriters.com. Powell is also one of the founders of the Table Co/Lab theater collective.

Let Me In is a story about roommates who learn about beings supportive and letting each other and their animals in.

The reading is directed by Gabriel Giron Vives. The cast features Georgia Fender, Natalie Hinds, Zoe Settles, Henri Sudy and Dominic Pecikonis. There is a content warning as the script does contain references to sexual violence.

The event is free with a post-show Q&A to follow.

Learn more about the event here.

–Rich Lopez