Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas this week is launching a month-long effort to raise funds to help the Dallas Court Appointed Special Advocates — CASA — send children to summer camp this year.

CASA volunteers work directly to help children in foster care by “advocating for their well-being and placement is a safe home where they can thrive,” a GLFD press release noted, adding that Dallas CASA has been chosen as one of GLFD’s beneficiaries for 2024.

One week at sleepaway camp costs about $600 per child, and GLFD wants to raise $12,000 by May 31 send 20 kids to camp this summer.

You can scan the QR code included in this post or visit GLFD.org to donate.

According to the Dallas CASA website, CASA, founded in 1977 by a judge in Seattle, CASA volunteer advocates “protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse and neglect achieve their full potential.”

The website continues, “Judges appoint Dallas CASA volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children, helping these children gain safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. Dallas CASA exists so that abused and neglected children in protective care have the chance to become successful adults. With the help of caring advocates, the cycle of abuse and neglect will be broken.”

One Dallas CASA volunteer told GLFD, “They got to be kids that week, instead of worrying about their parents and the other challenges in their lives.”

— Tammye Nash