On Wednesday morning, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum announced its “In Her Shoes” honorees, celebrating women who have contributed to the Dallas-Fort Worth community. In conjunction with the Museum’s special exhibition Walk this Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes, organized by the New-York Historical Society and currently on display, “In Her Shoes” recognizes the work and impact of 12 notable female leaders in the area along with each of their causes and communities they serve.

Among those was Cece Cox, executive director of Resource Center.

“Our ‘In Her Shoes’ program allows us to amplify the incredible strides women have made right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, mirroring the pivotal roles of women showcased in the exhibition throughout history,” Mary Pat Higgins, President and CEO of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum said in a press release. “These women are exceptional role models and industry-leading pioneers who have impacted women and entire communities. We celebrate not only their individual accomplishments but their collective influence, which continues to shape our society for the better.”

The honorees include:

Camila Correa Bourdeau, Executive Director, March to the Polls

Carine Feyten, Ph.D., Chancellor and President, Texas Woman’s University

Catalina Gonzalez, Founder and Designer, Dondolo

Cece Cox, CEO, Resource Center

Gayle Halperin, President, Bruce Wood Dance

Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

Jennifer Scripps, President and CEO, Downtown Dallas, Inc.

Jo Giudice, Director, Dallas Public Library

Lisa “Lele” Sadoughi, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Lele Sadoughi

Mandy Price, Co-founder and CEO, Kanarys, Inc.

Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, Superintendent, Dallas Independent School District

Zenetta Drew, Executive Director, Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The honorees will be recognized at a special reception on May 23, at the museum followed by a public screening of the documentary 9to5: The Story of A Movement, the previously untold story of the fight that inspired a hit and changed the American workplace.

On view through July 14, Walk this Way presents footwear – spanning nearly 200 years – from the collection of iconic shoe designer Stuart Weitzman and businesswoman and philanthropist Jane Gershon Weitzman. Shoes throughout the exhibition put a spotlight on important issues like women’s labor activism, the fight for suffrage, and more.

–Rich Lopez