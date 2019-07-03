The Dallas Police Department and 10th-Degree Black Belt Nick Chamberlain will be leading “LGBTQ+ Self-Defense Training” Saturday, July 27, from noon-3 p.m. at the Juanita Craft Recreation Center, 4500 Spring Ave. in Dallas.

The training is free, but space is limited, so those interested in participating are urged to register as soon as possible at HERE.

The training is intended to teach physical and mental self-defense techniques to increase an individual’s personal safety, and is offered in the wake of recent attacks “on those within the LGBTQ+ community.”

Officer Amber Roman, DPD’s liaison to the LGBT community, noted that liability restrictions prevent the police department itself from hosting the training, so the department has partnered with Nick Chamberlain and Chamberlain Self-Defense Studios to offer the training.

“We talked to Chamberlain Studios to ensure they were an inclusive organization and to help them understand the specific needs and requests from the community,” Roman said. “They will have the necessary liability forms on-site for you to sign.”

— Tammye Nash