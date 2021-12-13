Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., introduced legislation requiring insurers to cover current and future HIV prevention drugs, or PrEP, and any associated costs.

Widespread uptake of PrEP is considered by many experts to be essential for ending HIV, particularly in minority communities. CDC data from this month shows the rate of new HIV infections among Black and Latino gay and bisexual men has not budged over the past decade.

The PrEP Access and Coverage Act aims to change that by requiring insurers cover costs associated with taking PrEP — including the drugs, doctor’s visits and testing. It also establishes a grant program to expand access for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. This is the second PrEP bill introduced this session. The PrEP Assistance Program Act, also authored by Rep. Schiff and colleagues, would provide $400 million in funding for PrEP access.

— David Taffet