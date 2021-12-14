The Round-Up Saloon and Dance Hall raked in an eye-popping $30,390 Sunday night, Dec. 12, with the 22nd annual Christmas Stocking Auction benefitting Legacy Cares and Founders Cottage.

Legacy Cares Executive Director Melissa Grove thanked “Gary, Allen, Kevin, Shane, Cody and the staff” at the Round-Up, as well as all the folks who donated items to the auction and, of course, all the people who bid on those items. It was, Grove said, “the most successful stocking auction in 22 years.”

“After a very challenging two years, it was wonderful to be back together for the holidays at one of our favorite events every year,” Grove said in a post to social media. “It was a wonderful event that will help ensure critically ill people living with HIV will have a safe place to go and be cared for. Many thanks to everyone at the Round-Up Saloon for making this event possible.

“Your support is invaluable to our clients.”

— Tammye Nash