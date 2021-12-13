Here’s when some area churches are having Christmas services:
Cathedral of Hope
5910 Cedar Springs Road
CathedralofHope.com
Christmas Eve:
7 p.m. Childcare available and bilingual service
9 p.m. Childcare available
11 p.m. Candlelight with incense used
Northaven Church
11211 Preston Road
Northaven.org
Dec. 22:
Reindeer games 9 a.m.-noon $10 per child for first sibling, $5 additional siblings. Waivers available.
Christmas Eve:
5:30 p.m.
11 p.m.
Oak Lawn United Methodist Church
3014 Oak Lawn Ave.
OLUMC.org
Christmas Eve:
7 p.m.
11 p.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church
6525 Inwood Road
TheDoubter.org
Christmas Eve:
7:30 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
Christmas Day
10 a.m.
Kessler Park UMC
1215 Turner Ave.
KPUMC.org
Christmas Eve:
5 p.m. Family Candlelight Service
7 p.m. Lessons and Carols Candlelight Service
11 p.m. Livestream worship from home
Celebration Church
908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth
Celebration-Community-Church.com
Christmas Eve:
5 p.m.
11 p.m.
Agape MCC
4615 E. California Parkway, Forest Hill
AgapeMCC.com
Christmas Eve:
7 p.m.
Celebration on the Lake Church
9120 TX-198, Mabank
COTL.church
Christmas Eve:
6:30 p.m.
St. Stephen UMC
2520 Oates Drive, Mequite
StStephenUMCTx.org
Christmas Eve:
5 p.m.
11 p.m.