Here’s when some area churches are having Christmas services:

Cathedral of Hope
5910 Cedar Springs Road
CathedralofHope.com

Christmas Eve:
7 p.m. Childcare available and bilingual service
9 p.m. Childcare available
11 p.m. Candlelight with incense used

Northaven Church
11211 Preston Road
Northaven.org

Dec. 22:
Reindeer games 9 a.m.-noon $10 per child for first sibling, $5 additional siblings. Waivers available.

Christmas Eve:
5:30 p.m.
11 p.m.

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church
3014 Oak Lawn Ave.
OLUMC.org

Christmas Eve:
7 p.m.
11 p.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church
6525 Inwood Road
TheDoubter.org

Christmas Eve:
7:30 p.m.
10:30 p.m.

Christmas Day
10 a.m.

Kessler Park UMC
1215 Turner Ave.
KPUMC.org

Christmas Eve:
5 p.m. Family Candlelight Service
7 p.m. Lessons and Carols Candlelight Service
11 p.m. Livestream worship from home

Celebration Church
908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth
Celebration-Community-Church.com

Christmas Eve:
5 p.m.
11 p.m.

Agape MCC
4615 E. California Parkway, Forest Hill
AgapeMCC.com

Christmas Eve:
7 p.m.

Celebration on the Lake Church
9120 TX-198, Mabank
COTL.church

Christmas Eve:
6:30 p.m.

St. Stephen UMC
2520 Oates Drive, Mequite
StStephenUMCTx.org

Christmas Eve:
5 p.m.
11 p.m.