Here’s when some area churches are having Christmas services:

Cathedral of Hope

5910 Cedar Springs Road

CathedralofHope.com

Christmas Eve:

7 p.m. Childcare available and bilingual service

9 p.m. Childcare available

11 p.m. Candlelight with incense used

Northaven Church

11211 Preston Road

Northaven.org

Dec. 22:

Reindeer games 9 a.m.-noon $10 per child for first sibling, $5 additional siblings. Waivers available.

Christmas Eve:

5:30 p.m.

11 p.m.

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church

3014 Oak Lawn Ave.

OLUMC.org

Christmas Eve:

7 p.m.

11 p.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church

6525 Inwood Road

TheDoubter.org

Christmas Eve:

7:30 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

Christmas Day

10 a.m.

Kessler Park UMC

1215 Turner Ave.

KPUMC.org

Christmas Eve:

5 p.m. Family Candlelight Service

7 p.m. Lessons and Carols Candlelight Service

11 p.m. Livestream worship from home

Celebration Church

908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth

Celebration-Community-Church.com

Christmas Eve:

5 p.m.

11 p.m.

Agape MCC

4615 E. California Parkway, Forest Hill

AgapeMCC.com

Christmas Eve:

7 p.m.

Celebration on the Lake Church

9120 TX-198, Mabank

COTL.church

Christmas Eve:

6:30 p.m.

St. Stephen UMC

2520 Oates Drive, Mequite

StStephenUMCTx.org

Christmas Eve:

5 p.m.

11 p.m.