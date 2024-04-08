The Dallas Art Fair was held this weekend with galleries from all over coming to the Fashion Industry Gallery in downtown. The fair was open to the public Friday-Sunday. On Saturday morning, the Pride Museum of Texas Director, Michael Dewberry hosted a tour of the fair titled Queering the Fair: Celebrating the Artistic Achievements of LGBTQIA+ Artists.

From Dallas Art Fair:

This curated experience will celebrate art created by queer makers in a variety of media working across the globe. In 1-hour we’ll introduce you to some of the most important emerging and established artists of our time who use their queer identity to express their Pride.

The tour featured stops on both floors of the fair highlighting art found at Houston’s McClain Gallery, Anat Ebgi, Sputnik, Wolfgang Gallery and Keijsers Koning in the Design District and others. At each, the gallery reps talked about the queer art featured in their collections. Not on the tour, but of signifcance was Mrs. Gallery which featured art by queer artist Chris Bogia (last photo) who is the co-founder of Fire Island Artist Residency (FIAR), the world’s first LGBTQ artist residency.

Here are scenes from the tour:

–Rich Lopez