The Arizona Supreme Court ruled today (April 9) that all abortions should be banned by reinstating a near-total abortion ban from 1864. The law also punishes doctors with 2-5 years prison time for providing abortion services and precedes Arizona’s statehood status by nearly five decades.

Arizona already had a restrictive abortion ban on the books with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law revoked the licenses of abortion providers who violate its provisions and imposed hurdles for women seeking care.

This brings the number of states with abortion bans or very restrictive abortions laws to 25. All of those states have Republican controlled legislatures.

— David Taffet