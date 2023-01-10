Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s Scarborough Academy of Performing Arts is holding auditions for cast members for the festival’s 2023 season, which runs from April 8-May 29. Auditions will be held Jan. 21, by appointment only, with rehearsals happening every Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 5-April 2.

Scarborough cast members create their own character, grounded in history, to perform in the lanes of the festival grounds throughout the season. You can be a villager, a seaman or a member of the royal court.

— Tammye Nash