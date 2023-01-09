Dallas Wings Head Coach Latricia Trammell on Monday, Jan. 9, announced the hiring of Assistant Coaches April Schilling and Courtney Paris, as well as Player Development Coach Zak Buncik. Trammell previously announced the addition of Assistant Coach Brandi Poole to her staff.

Schilling most recently served as the head coach with Bella Vista College Prep, in Scottsdale, Ariz., while also serving as an advanced scout for the Minnesota Lynx. In 2021, she was as a member of the coaching staff of the Nigerian Women’s Basketball Olympic Team. In 2020, she made her debut in the WNBA as an assistant coach with the Indiana Fever.

Prior to joining the professional ranks, Schilling held numerous coaching and player development roles, working with both high school and collegiate players and programs. She began her coaching career as an assistant at the University of California, Santa Barbara from 2004-08.

As a player, Schilling spent three seasons (1999-2002), under legendary Head Coach Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee and helped the team advance to three Sweet 16s and two Final Fours. In her final season, Schilling transferred to the UCSB where she led the program to its first Sweet 16 appearance in program history. As a pro, Schilling spent time with three WNBA teams, the New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics

“I have long admired April’s relentless pursuit of coaching and teaching the game of basketball,” Trammell said. “She has experience at all levels of basketball and is an elite instructor when it comes to the Xs and Os of the game. She will provide tremendous insights to our team and I am thrilled to welcome her to Dallas.”

Paris, a 10-year WNBA veteran, had stints as a player with the Tulsa Shock and Dallas Wings, and finished her career with the Seattle Storm where she won a championship in 2018. Upon her retirement from the WNBA in 2020, Paris spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma Women’s Basketball team.

Paris, an OU alum, was the first-ever four-time Associated Press and USBWA All-American in women’s college basketball history and is Oklahoma’s all-time leader in points (2,729), rebounds (2,034) and became the first NCAA player — regardless of gender or division — to accumulate 2,500 career points and 2,000 career rebounds. She was the seventh overall pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft and twice led the WNBA in rebounding in 2014 and 2015.

“I’m incredibly fortunate that we have someone like Courtney joining the staff, as she brings a wealth of experience from the collegiate and professional ranks that will benefit our players tremendously,” Trammell said. “Her resume as a player speaks for itself and I cannot wait to watch her grow as a coach and teacher here in Dallas. I know our team will view her as an invaluable resource.”

Buncik returns for his second season as a player development coach for the Wings. Prior to joining Dallas, he ran a skills development business where he worked with all levels of basketball players including a number of WNBA and NBA stars. From 2008-2018, Buncik served on the men’s basketball coaching staff at UTA Arlington under Head Coach Scott Cross, where the team had their winningest stretch in program history.

“We are excited Zak is returning to the Wings family,” Trammell stated. “He brings a fresh perspective to our staff, and I know our players trust and respect his training and developmental regimens. I look forward to working with Zak to help our team take that next step in becoming a championship team.”

Strength & Conditioning Coach Preston Smith will also return for his second season with the team.

“I am looking forward to working alongside Preston and having him continue his great work with our players, ensuring that they always are able to compete at their most optimal level on and off the court,” Trammell said.

The Dallas Wings open their 2023 season against the Atlanta Dream on May 20 at College Park Center in Arlington, TX. Season tickets for the team’s 20 home games can be purchased at DallasWings.com. Dallas Wings’ 2023 coach staff includes: Head Coach Latricia Trammell, Assistant Coach Courtney Paris, Assistant Coach Brandi Poole, Assistant Coach April Schilling, Player Development Coach Zak Buncik and Strength & Conditioning Coach Preston Smith.

— Tammye Nash