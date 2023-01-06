Registration for the Dallas Pride Music Festival, Teen Pride, Family Pride Zone and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade will open at 8 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Dallas Pride, which takes place this year the weekend of June 3 and 4 at Fair Park, will celebrate its 40th anniversary. The music festival, including Teen Pride and the Family Pride Zone, takes place on Saturday and the parade on Sunday. To register as a festival vendor or as a parade entrant, visit the registration pages. Note there are separate pages for the festival and the parade and to enter both, you must register for each separately.

For general information about Pride weekend, visit DallasPride.org.

— David Taffet