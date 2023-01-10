The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St., will be celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, by offering free admission from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

In commemoration of Dr. King’s work, the museum will be screening the films Selma and Rising: The Hall of Negro Life in the Cinemark Theater and will offer gallery talks about the civil rights movement in English and in Spanish.

Selma, screening at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., is an Oscar Award-winning movie from 2014 chronicling King’s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., in 1965. Run time is 128 minutes.

Rising: The Hall of Negro Life, screening at 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., is a 2022 film telling the story of the creation of the Hall of Negro Life at the 1936 Texas Centennial at Fair Park, a pivotal space where Black Americans defined their own image in a public arena. Run time is 25 minutes.

Gallery talks in English about the civil rights movement are at noon and 3 p.m. Gallery talks in Spanish are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets online in advance. Walk-ins will be accommodated based on availability. Gallery talks will be on a first-come, first-served basis; make a reservation at the Guest Services Desk when you get there.