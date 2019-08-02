Marquis “Kiki” Fantroy, 21, was shot to death in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 31, in Miami, making her the 13th transgender woman murdered this year in the U.S. Thanks to TransGriot blogger and activist Monica Roberts for the heads up.
All of the trans women killed in the U.S. this year have been women of color, and Fantroy is the ninth one under 30 years of age to be murdered, Roberts notes.
The Homicide Bureau of the Miami-Dade Police Department has distributed a flyer noting that Fantroy was killed around 4:37 a.m. in the rea of SW 224 Street and SW 115 Court in Miami, and asking that anyone with information contact Homicide Det. C. Perez at 305-471-2400 or, to stay anonymous, the Miami-Dade Crimstoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Crimestoppers also accepts reports at CrimeStoppers305.com under “Submit a Tip” and at Facebook.com/CrimeStoppers305 under “Contact Us.” Anyone providing information through CrimeStoppers that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
The Miami-Dade PD flyer also misgenders Fantroy.
Roberts reports that there are no suspects so far, but Fantroy’s friends and family members believe she may have been targeted because she was transgender.
Transgender women murdered this year in the U.S., in addition to Fantroy, have been:
- Dana Martin, 31, a black transgender woman, was shot to death Jan. 6 in Montgomery, Ala. She was found in her vehicle, in a roadside ditch, and pronounced dead at the scene. Her murder remains unsolved.
- Jazzaline Ware, age unknown, a black transgender woman, was found dead in her Memphis apartment in March, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.
- Ashanti Carmon, 27, a black transgender woman, was shot to death March 30 in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Her murder remains unsolved.
- Claire Legato, 21, a black transgender woman, was shot April 15 in Cleveland during an argument between her mother and the suspect, John Booth. She died May 14 in a local hospital.
- Muhlaysia Booker, 23, a black transgender woman, was shot to death May 18 in Dallas, about a month after video of her being beaten by several men in the parking lot at her apartment complex as onlookers laughed and jeered. She was found lying face down in the middle of the street in East Dallas. Police have said Booker’s murder does not appear to be connected to the April assault, but that her death may be linked with the murders of two other Dallas trans women and with a knife attack on a fourth black trans woman. The fourth woman survived. Booker’s murder remains unsolved.
- Michelle “Tamika” Washington, 40, a black transgender woman, was shot to death May 19 in Philadelphia. Police responding to reports of shots fired in the Franklinville neighborhood, found Washington suffering from several gunshot. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Troy Bailey, 28, has been arrested and charged with her murder.
- Paris Cameron, 20, a black transgender woman, was among three people killed in an anti-LGBTQ shooting May 25 in Detroit. Alunte Davis, 21, and Timothy Blancher, 20, two gay men, were found dead at the scene; Cameron died shortly afterward at a hospital. Two other victims were also shot but survived. Devon Robinson, 18, has been arrested and charged in all three murders.
- Chynal Lindsey, 26, a black transgender woman, was found dead in White Rock Lake in Dallas on June 1. Police said her body showed signs of “homicidal violence.” Police believe her murder may be connected to the October 2018 murder of Brittany White and the May 2019 murder of Muhlaysia Booker, and have asked the FBI to assist in the investigation. There are no suspects in those murders.
- Chanel Scurlock, 23, a black transgender woman, was shot to death June 6 in Lumberton, N.C. There have been no arrests yet, but investigators have said they have good leads in the case.
- Zoe Spears, 23, a black transgender woman, was found lying in the street with signs of trauma near Eastern Avenue in Fairmount Heights, Md. on June 13 and later pronounced dead.
- Brooklyn Lindsey, 32, a black transgender woman who was shot to death on the front porch of an abandoned home in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 25.
- Denali Berries Stuckey, 29, a black transgender woman shot to death in North Charleston, S.C., on July 20.