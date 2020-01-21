RuPaul will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time ever on Feb.8, according to Entertainment Weekly and other sources. It will be RuPaul’s second time to be on SNL; he appeared in a sketch in the 1993 episode hosted by Charles Barkley.

RuPaul’s comedy/drama series AJ and the Queen debuted on Netflix on Jan. 10, marking his first leading role in a scripted series. And his Drag Race dynasty continues with Drag Race Season 12, Drag Race All Stars Season 5 and the new Celebrity Drag Race all hitting the small screen this year.

Watch RuPaul’s SNL debut Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10:30 p.m. CST on NBC.