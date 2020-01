Equality Texas today (Wednesday, Jan. 22) announced the Equality Texas Steering Committee for 2020 and the leadership team for the Love Equality Event set for Feb. 15 in Dallas.

Co-chairs for the 2020 Love Equality event are Brian Bristow and Dean Crawford. Brady James, Ashley White, D’Landria Michael and Clarke Newman are also members of the leadership team for the signature Dallas event, which is Equality Texas’ annual fundraising event and party benefitting Equality Texas. Love Equality is a fun night of celebration, and dancing, with drinks and light food.

Love Equality is set for Feb. 15, from 8-11 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd., No. 107. Tickets are $50 in advance, with a $25 Queen of Hearts VIP upgrade available. Tickets at the door go up to $75. Go here to purchase tickets in advance.

Sponsorships are also available here, beginning at $1,000.

Equality Texas Steering Committee members include Steve Atkinson, Wesley Bailey, Vicki Bell, Karri Bertrand, Brian Bistrow, Dean Crawford, D’Landria Fowls, Brett Gray, Jess Herbst, Earl Hoover, Brady James, Theresa Lim, Marissa McGrarrah, Clark Newman, Mark Niermann, Nathan Robbins, Mark Sadlek, Laura Sundin, Annie Hsu, Brian Walker and Ashley White.

Steve Atkinson is Dallas Board Chair and Dallas board members are Steve Rudner, Mark Sadlek, Mark Niermann, Mark Phariss and Jess Herbst.

— Tammye Nash