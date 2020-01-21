Texas drag legend Sweet Savage (Freddie Cortez) of San Antonio has passed away following a lengthy illness.

InN a post on Facebook, the Pride San Antonio organization wrote: It is with immense sadness that we announce that the ICONIC Sweet Savage passed away this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 21). Savage was a dear friend of Pride San Antonio and a REMARKABLE performer. Thanks so much for making San Antonio a little SWEETER and for PROUDLY representing our city. We will miss you beyond belief. Thanks so much for helping Pride Bigger Than Texas get to where we are today. From the days of Gay Pride SA to Pride San Antonio you have been a major influence. Rest in peace Miss US of A … Rest In Peace.”

Sweet Savag, born and raised in Edinburg, Texas, just north of McAllen, began her drag career in the 1980s and quickly became a fan favorite around Texas. Her titles include Miss Gay San Antonio American 1986, Miss Gay Texas American 1989, second alternate and talent winner in the 1989 Miss Gay America pageant, Miss Gay USofA 1993, Texas Entertainer of the Year, F.I. in 1994, Miss Gay Texas USofA Classic 2004, first alternate to Texas Entertainer of the Year, F.I., 2010 and Miss Texas Continental Elite 2016.

Sweet Savage has an extensive drag family, giving her drag children and grandchildren the name O’Hara, which was her husband’s last name. She was drag mother to Josephine O’Hara and drag grandmother to Dallas favorites (and RuPaul’s Drag Race alums) Asia O’Hara (Season 10) and Raja O’Hara (Season 11).

Dallas Voice does not at this time have information on services or memorials. We will pass that info along as we receive it. we would love to have you share your memories of Sweet Savage here in the comments section.

Below is video of Sweet Savage performing her winning talent number from the 1989 Miss Gay America pageant.