Texas drag legend Sweet Savage (Freddie Cortez) of San Antonio has passed away following a lengthy illness.
InN a post on Facebook, the Pride San Antonio organization wrote: It is with immense sadness that we announce that the ICONIC Sweet Savage passed away this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 21). Savage was a dear friend of Pride San Antonio and a REMARKABLE performer. Thanks so much for making San Antonio a little SWEETER and for PROUDLY representing our city. We will miss you beyond belief. Thanks so much for helping Pride Bigger Than Texas get to where we are today. From the days of Gay Pride SA to Pride San Antonio you have been a major influence. Rest in peace Miss US of A … Rest In Peace.”
Sweet Savag, born and raised in Edinburg, Texas, just north of McAllen, began her drag career in the 1980s and quickly became a fan favorite around Texas. Her titles include Miss Gay San Antonio American 1986, Miss Gay Texas American 1989, second alternate and talent winner in the 1989 Miss Gay America pageant, Miss Gay USofA 1993, Texas Entertainer of the Year, F.I. in 1994, Miss Gay Texas USofA Classic 2004, first alternate to Texas Entertainer of the Year, F.I., 2010 and Miss Texas Continental Elite 2016.
Sweet Savage has an extensive drag family, giving her drag children and grandchildren the name O’Hara, which was her husband’s last name. She was drag mother to Josephine O’Hara and drag grandmother to Dallas favorites (and RuPaul’s Drag Race alums) Asia O’Hara (Season 10) and Raja O’Hara (Season 11).
Dallas Voice does not at this time have information on services or memorials. We will pass that info along as we receive it. we would love to have you share your memories of Sweet Savage here in the comments section.
Below is video of Sweet Savage performing her winning talent number from the 1989 Miss Gay America pageant.
A true TEXAS LEGEND known worldwide. Fly high to the Heavens and take your place among the heavenly stars. Love ALWAYS. Michael Lybarger
RIP My Sweet Freddie .
Oh Sweet Savage, you will be missed.
You were my first Drag show in Dallas in the early 90’s.
You danced with this shy teenager.
I knew who you were before China Blu, Charlie and some of the other ladies.
R.I.P Sweet Savage
I hope your Heaven is full of fabulous fitting costumes and outfits and more headdresses then you can imagine 🕯
Sweet Savage waa well known and loved here in Louisiana I’ve seen her perform many times talked with her once very sweet person down to earth I will miss her dearly
I could go on and on and on. I’ll just say, rest in perfect peace and power Fierce Lady.
RIP Sweet Savage
The most savage and fiercest of angels. A class act. Rest in PEACE and thanks for the the memories!!
Remembering Freddie Cortez as Sweet Savage doing Cher was incredible! She had a real love for the art of female impersonation! Freddie was so full of life, love, Talent & always smiling! I’m sad to hear that he has passed! Your spirit will live forever! My condolences go out to the Cortez family & friends! ♥️🙏Larry Swann/Dallas, Tx
RIP my dear Sweet Savage….you will dearly be missed.
So enjoyed working with Freddie/ Sweet Savage…one of the best impromptu dancers I have ever known. Also Freddie would be one you would want in an ally…meaning Freddie would have your back.
Rest in Peace, I remember you way back in McAllen Texas when your career began. The Etc. Bar was your start before San Antonio. A wonderful career, thank you for being you.
Rest in peace my sweet friend Godspeed no more pain and no more sickness. now you can move forward and entertain all those individuals in heaven who have missed out on your amazing talent your precious heart and just your loving and giving an entertaining spirit. I will never for the rest of my life forget all the days that we used to go on the road with you, Lao and me to dance at club after club out of town. You are hilarious, could be serious at times but Such a loving and giving person.
Rest In Peace Sweet Savage
Was always a lady and an awesome performer
Rest in peace my love….we knew each other for decades,i love u with all my heart…..i miss u…..you are pain free now….dancin with jesus….til we meet again……
RIP such a sad story I’ll share this post
Savage will definitely be missed
Thank you all for comments and caring My Brother fought hard My condolences to all his friends and followers
Freddy gave his heart to Jesus during this tim in his . I had thep privilege of baptizing my Brother at the bedside
Romans 10:13?Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
As very special thank you to Miss Angela Toscano his beloved friend and caregiver also to our sister who was always at his side and our other family members that were always a phone call away
And last but not least the professional care givers PAM REHAB , , UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL AND BAPTIST HOSPITAL THANK YOU
Rest In Peace beautiful.
RIP Savage
I was never fortunate enough to see her preform. This is my very first time. I am impressed with her Cher preformance. I did however get to see Atlanta s special lady, Lilly White. Even spent a good bit of time with her the night my best friend & I met her..
I remember thinking to myself that she was the most beautiful woman in the world. A true class act. lady.
Now keep in mind, I was only 14 at the time but Miss Lilly got me and my friend into the bar so we could watch her show. For hours, I thought I was watching females sing .
After, Miss Lilly’s 1st # we all climbed into the back of her white , stretch limo to partake of some herb. It wasn’t until she turned to me and said, “Hey doll , wanta pass that j____? ” that I realised the facts.
I must of had a puzzled WTF look on my face because Miss Lilly looked at me, winked and put a beautiful smile on her face & said ” a lady never reveals ALL her secrets.”
Someone who left an imprint on everyone he met…I will always speak your name and cherish our times together.
Sweet Savage asked me to do a mix for her in 1992 and she ended up performing it on the Donahue show later that year. Awesome talent and friend. https://youtu.be/qbzdXVPA0Bc
Savage you were a fierce force on stage and one of the kindest and friendliest entertainers I ever met! Shine your light in heaven!
Rest my dear friend 🙏🙏 now go and say hi to Tandy and Erica Andrews and put on a damn good show up there in the clouds.
The best known name in the business and well deserved. Rest in peace sweet lady.
You were a true Texas legend, rest in eternal peace today and always, my beautiful friend, Sweet Savage! 🙌🏻❤️
Huge influence in my life. Fly High Friend !!
Sweet Savage, was a longtime dear friend, to a dear friend of mine. Although I heard many wonderful anecdotes of her, we never actually met in person. But we did once speak on the phone and had an amusing belching contest. As soon as she burped at me, I burped back. And it was ON! Her first burp, charmed me instantly! Even though this was a seemingly inconsequential phone conversation. I’ve always remembered it fondly.
Farewell, Sweet Savage. Bless and rest you. Your legend and legacy, shall definitely live on. May your loved ones and those closest to you, be of love, support and to one another.
(Savage won the belch contest, buy the way). :p
My heart hurts….. I knew this was coming….. rest…. you did your best on earth…. fly to heaven
RIP such a wonderful person and her spirit will forever be with us! Continue to share her contributions and stories. Love Niesha Dupree
Thank you for many sweet memories. May you find eternal peace in heaven.
Didn’t know you personally but your name was well known in Dallas. Thank you for entertaining the Dallas crowd and may you rest in peace.
Tons of love respect and regard. A true legend
You will be missed, RIP Sweet Savage.
A true loss to the entire world. Sweet Savage’s “Freddie’s” passing leaves a hole in the hearts of so many and she will be sorely missed!!! Tonight a new bright star shines in the night skies over Texas as another Texas legend has left The Great State of Texas, the closest thing to Heaven on Earth for the Heavens above. RIP and shine forever.
Thank you for the amazing gift that was you!! Sending love and prayers to those you left behind! ❤️🙏🏾❤️ Your life helped so many!
Rest In Peace Sweet Savage… oh oh oh…. followed you girls, my friends, all over Texas 💕😿 HUGS to your family❣️and friends 🏳️🌈
RIP MY SWEET FRIEND FREDDIE CORTEZ!!!!
A beautiful person inside and out. God has gained a great angel.
I have great memories of you and the Amarillo girls . “Lucy in the sky with Diamonds “
Ox🙏🏻😇❤️🌹