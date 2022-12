Round-Up Saloon’s 23rd annual Christmas Stocking Auction, held Sunday, Dec. 11, at the bar, was a huge success, organizers said. The event raised $24,817 for Legacy Cares Founders Cottage. (Photos courtesy of Legacy Cares)Round-Up Saloon’s 23rd annual Christmas Stocking Auction, held Sunday, Dec. 11, at the bar, was a huge success, organizers said. The event raised $24,817 for Legacy Cares Founders Cottage. (Photos courtesy of Legacy Cares)