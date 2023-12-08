The Round-Up Saloon holds its 24th annual Christmas Stocking Auction on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. benefiting Legacy Cares.

For more than 30 years, Legacy Cares has been providing quality mental healthcare, substance abuse treatment and special care housing services for people challenged with HIV and AIDS.

The event includes a live auction of select items, silent auction baskets and stockings, live entertainment and a special raffle.

Stockings will include but not be limited to original art pieces, fine wines, event tickets, travel vouchers, gift certificates and electronics. Legacy Cares will provide tax-deductible receipts for monetary and in-kind contributions.

For questions regarding the event and contributions, please contact auction@roundupsaloon.com or 214-522-9611.

— David Taffet