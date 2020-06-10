

Rosemary Ketchum has won her bid to represent Ward 3 on the Wheeling, W. Va., City Council, making her the first openly transgender person elected to public office in that state. When she takes off on July, she will be one of only four openly LGBTQ officials in the state.

There are only 26 openly transgender elected officials in the country.

Ketchum, a community organizer who works for the National Alliance for Mental Illness, said she is “incredibly excited,” and that while she didn’t campaign on her trans identity, her victory “matters a lot.”

Annise Parker, president of the LGBT Victory Fund, applauded Ketchum for having “shattered a lavendar ceiling” in her state. “We know Rosemary’s race will inspire other trans people from conservative states to consider a run for office in their communities – and then those candidates will inspire others as well,” Parker said. “That virtuous cycle is the key to building trans acceptance and political power long-term.”

— Tammye Nash