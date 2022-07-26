The board of directors for the Dallas-based nonprofit Education Opens Doors this week announced that Roscoe Compton-Kelly has been named CEO of the organization. Education Opens Doors partners with middle schools to train teachers to equip their students with college and career knowledge.

Compton-Kelly, who previously headed External Affairs for EOD, succeeds Jayda Batchelder, founder and former CEO of the organization, who wraps a decade-long tenure leading EOD.

Compton-Kelly was chosen following a national search with nearly 140 candidates applying for the job of CEO. The board selected Compton-Kelly based on his leadership, experience and track record, according to a press release.

Board Chair Jeff George said, “Roscoe’s strategic and operational acumen, people leadership skills and deep experience in working with school districts and non-profit organizations — coupled with his clear vision for EOD — are a great fit for the organization’s next phase. With Roscoe’s leadership, we are confident that EOD will grow its impact on middle school students in Texas and beyond.”

George also offered thanks to Batchelder “for her tremendous vision, leadership and incredible impact over the last 10 years. Thanks to her leadership, over 80,000 students have experienced EOD’s programming, and EOD’s approach has influenced the entire field of college and career readiness for middle schoolers.”

Prior to joining EOD in 2021, Compton-Kelly spent 20 years with Scholastic Inc., the largest publisher of children’s books in the world. He held leadership roles within the book fairs division of the company, managing large teams in various operations and commercial roles.

As senior director of external affairs at EOD, Compton-Kelly led the Advancement, Partnerships and Advocacy teams and was responsible for EOD’s revenue. Compton-Kelly also sits on several Dallas area non-profit boards, including Dallas Hope Charities where he serves as board chair. He is also a singing member and leader in the Turtle Creek Chorale.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected by the board of directors to lead this amazing organization,” says Compton-Kelly. “Now more than ever, students deserve to have all the resources they need to make informed decisions about their futures and the ability to achieve social and economic mobility throughout their lives. EOD has been at the forefront of doing this work in middle schools, and I look forward to continuing to advance our mission.”

— Tammye Nash