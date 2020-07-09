“Rise Together,” the virtual fundraiser featuring writer/director/actor/activist Del Shores and benefitting the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund, returns Wednesday, July 15, from 7-8 p.m., organizers have announced.

The show originally aired June 30 but because of technical issues is being re-aired, this time from Israel Luna’s Spayse Studios “to insure all goes well,” organizers said.

Rise Together, presented in conjunction with local WNBA team Dallas Wings, and will feature live music, performances by entertainers at MetroBall 2020, auctions, customized Pride Boxes, prizes and more.

Watch the show streaming beginning at 7 p.m. at GDMAF.org/rise.

— Tammye Nash