The sudden death of Donald Fowler earlier this summer stunned the North Texas arts community, where Fowler was a respected, longtime actor and composer. But Fowler’s day job has long been in retail, culminating in running the elegant museum shop at Nasher Sculpture Center, where he was employed when killed in a traffic accident. The Nasher pays tribute to its former employe with its current Nasher Windows exhibition (a series of week-long installations in the vestibule of the museum). Dallas artist Kristen Cochran’s Fare Well is a neon display of aching sentiment in these unsettling times. It is also a sad nod to Fowler, highlighted by the fact that the script of the display was inspired by Fowler’s own handwriting. And in honor of the man, the installation has been extended to two weeks; it will be up until July 15.

— Arnold Wayne Jones