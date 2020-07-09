The University of Texas at Dallas has been named one of the best colleges in the country for LGBTQ students. It is the only university in Texas and the Southwest to make the top 25 list.

UT Dallas was ranked 14th in the nation by BestColleges, in partnership with Campus Pride. The school has a 5-star rating from Campus Pride, the highest rating possible, for its commitment to LGBTQ-inclusive policies, programs and practices.

The ranking was based on eight factors: LGBTQ policy inclusion, support and institutional commitment, academic life, student life, housing and residence life, campus safety, counseling and health and recruitment and retention efforts.

Matt Winser-Johns, assistant director for LGBT programs at the UT Dallas Galerstein Gender Center, said the school is very proud of its ranking, adding, “It truly takes our whole community, and we are so appreciative of the continuous efforts of our entire campus to make sure all LGBTQ students feel affirmed.”

UT Dallas extended its nondiscrimination protections in 2014 to include sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression where not protected by applicable law. The Gender Center, part of the Office of Diversity and Community Engagement, advocates for and supports the LGBTQ community through a variety of programs, services and events, including the Queer and Trans Action Group, and campus events, such as Lavender Graduation and National Coming Out Day.

Founding director Lauren DeCillis advocated for the center, which opened in 1996 to serve women on campus, to extend support to the LGBTQ community as well over the past 15 years.

DeCillis said, “Our campus administrators recognized the need to support the LGBTQ community at UTD as the campus flourished and diversified. The climate for the LGBTQ community was supportive before we initiated formalized training programs, resources, support groups and lectures.

“I am proud that the Galerstein Gender Center gives students, staff and faculty a welcoming space where they can explore their sexual, gender, racial and academic identity,” DeCillis added.

UT Dallas also offers services to the LGBTQ community through the Student Counseling Center, a Campus Pride Alternative Spring Break project and gender-inclusive housing. And the university supports employees through QuTD and provides alumni the opportunity to stay involved through the UTD Alumni of Gender, Sexual Orientation and Romantic Minorities.