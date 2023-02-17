Lyric Stage is back in the new year with its production of Elton John’s and Tim Rice’s musical Aida. The show opened Thursday night with a weekend run through Sunday at the Majestic Theatre. The star-crossed romance will keep those Valentine feels going to finish out the week.

With deft direction by Sasha Maya Ada, Aida was certainly a rollercoaster of a ride on opening night. Honestly, with all its drama and scandal and romance, the show had the flair of an episode of old school Dynasty or Dallas tv shows which made this show rather fabulous. Ada and her cast gave the audience gasps and cringes as forbidden romance unfolded which also gave Aida an incredible energy.

Plus, the chemistry between the leads was palpable and steamy. In this Ancient Egyptian take on Romeo and Juliet, that was by all means serviceable.

The story centers on Aida (Rachel Nicole Poole) who is the princess of Nubia but enslaved by the Egyptian army captain Radames (Ryan Michael Friedman). The neighboring countries are in perpetual rivalry. Radames doesn’t know he has captured royalty but connects with Aida on a deeper level. To save her from the mines, he presents her as a gift to his betrothed princess of Egypt Amneris (Jayden Russell). Mereb (Maxton Rhys Sims), a servant to Radames and also Nubian recognizes the princess and begins to tell the others that she is with among them and they all look to her for hope. Meanwhile, Radames’ father Zoser (John Tillman) has his eyes on the throne thorugh his son’s marriage and launches plans to poison the pharaoh (Jason Hallman) to move up the timeline.

The chemistry between Poole and Friedman was instant. As forbidden lovers, their romance and affection felt genuine which injected incredible tension into the show. As the unknowing to ultimately jilted fiance, Russell also fit into the mix perfectly. A bit more lighthearted in the beginning as a spoiled diva, her character’s emotional resonance for Radames as well as her budding friendship with Aida was veritable. When the inevitable betrayal happens, the tautness in her performance reflected that feeling. As the heart of the show, Sims was preciously earnest and heroic and centered one of the most emotional moments of the second act. Tillman played an ideal villain with his perpetual sneer and diabolical singing voice.

Speaking of voices, Poole, Friedman and Russell belted out these powerful songs over and over throughout the show with apparent ease which lent to ovation after ovation of applause. Tillman and Sims also had their singing moments. The entire cast from chorus to solos were just engaging and impressive that the Majestic’s roof was pretty much brought down several times throughout the Thursday night.

Although a romance between Aida and Radames, Poole carried the show which added weight to the story. As a noble, strong Aida, the story centered on this Black woman who remained steadfast in her dignity but also wrestled with emotions and leadership and family. Poole reflected that every moment she was on stage which was resulted in a truly marvelous performance.

John’s and Rice’s songs ran the pop spectrum but from energetic to heartfelt (we all likely know “Written in the Stars”) and music director Bruce Greer and the onstage orchestra skillfully played up those emotions with each songs and the score. The show was choreographed by Kelly McCain and the cast showed up with exciting moves that puncuated the show throughout. The pyramidical set by Theresa Furphy was impressive and gave the actors different levels to play from beyond the stage floor although sometimes it was a little humorous just to see characters simply walk from one side to the other. Where Lyric Stage always succeeds is its lighting and Scott Guenther’s work here was quite majestic in the Majestic adding nuance and drama simply through different layers of lights.

Aida succeeds on many levels and the drama and thrill of the show’s story is one not to miss in its short run.