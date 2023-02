Finding love can be difficult and has its challenges in the Queer Community. For our season 2 premiere, we sit down with LGBTQ IA+ matchmaker Daphney Poyser to discuss what it takes. Daphney Poyser is the founder and CEO of Fern Connections, a LGBTQIA+ Matchmaking and Coaching company. She started the company in 2020 and has since been featured in Bustle, Dallas Voice, and EDGE Media. LISTEN HERE