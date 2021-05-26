University of North Texas College of Law partnering with Resource Center will hold an online name and gender clinic. The clinic will be held virtually.

“We’re looking to return to face-to-face,” said Resource Center Advocacy Manager Rafael McDonnell. But for now, it will be held on Zoom on June 11.

McDonnell said he understood computer access might be a problem and he understood privacy concerns. He said UNT would be using a version of Zoom where you enter and then will be assigned a private room with a third-year law student or a volunteer attorney. The group as you enter would be like waiting in a doctor’s waiting room. He assured the experience would be as private as possible.

In 2019, Resource Center and UNT held two in-person clinics that assisted about 80 people with name and gender change paperwork. He said he hoped to return to an in-person clinic soon, but it was more important to hold something sooner rather than later for people who need assistance now.

Registration is required at Resource Center’s Facebook events page.

— David Taffet