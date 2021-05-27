After more than a year of gathering virtually, DIFFA/Dallas (the Design Industry Foundation Fighting AIDS) is bringing back in-person events, starting June 13 with their first-ever elevated Sunday Funday – A Picnic in The Park at Klyde Warren Park. DIFFA also just announced that the 12th annual Burgers & Burgandy is set for Oct. 8 at Peace Plaza.

Board Chair Tim Garippa said in a press release this week that DIFFA/Dallas is “beyond thankful to our patrons who continued to generously support us last year through our virtual IMPACT Live, Wreath events and more. Our organization is known for our over-the-top social events, so we are excited to herald in the season with these two outdoor events and safely reunite with our patrons and friends.

“Stay tuned for details on House of DIFFA in the coming months,” he added.

Sunday Funday – A Picnic in the Park is set for 1-4 p.m., and guests are invited to show up in “true DIFFA style [in their] most fashionable picnic attire.” Those attending will get a picnic blanket and socially-distanced spot for up to four guests per blanket, along with a DIFFA-curated picnic meal with wine.

Deep Eddy Vodka will be there with adult snow cones, and DJ Jen Miller will keep the music going, surprise performances happening throughout the afternoon.

Spots are available for $300 per blanket and can be purchased at DIFFADallas.org.

Then in October, Burgers & Burgandy is set for Peace Plaza at Cathedral of Hope, bringing together celebrity chefs from across North Texas and the U.S. for an evening of unique burger creations paired with each chef’s favorite burgundy.

DIFFA/Dallas will follow local and CDC recommendations and requirements for all events. Visit DIFFADallas.org for more information.

— Tammye Nash