Resource Center is tackling its LGBTQ cultural competency training program to a new place — virtual. The Center is offering two different virtual training programs in the coming week.

First, on Tuesday, May 19, there will be a one-hour LGBTQ 101 training program, conducted by the Center’s Patrick Hanley and Leslie McMurray. This is the generally the same training that is offered to businesses, governmental bodies and schools. The cost to take part in the training is only $20 a person. Advance registration is required.

Then, on Thursday, May 21, the Center in conjunction with Dallas ISD is offering the “Out for Safe Schools” (OFSS) LGBTQ allyship program to DISD teachers, staff and administrators. Anyone who wants to attend the OFSS training should contact Mahoganie Gaston with Dallas ISD. This is the final Out for Safe Schools training for this school year, but it will resume in August.

— David Taffet