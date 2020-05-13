The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts its New Member Showcase video conference via RingCentral from Aloft Dallas Downtown on Thursday, May 14, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

New members presenting during the video conference will be carpasean, Casa M. Spice, Funk N Fresh Farm and Sunrise Point at Cedar Creek Lake.

Each new member will give a three-minute presentation and answer questions before participants break into smaller groups for networking. Those who can answer questions about the new members have a chance to win prizes in the Kahoot! Quiz.

This is the chamber’s first after-hours networking event since March 12. Register here to get the link and password to join the video conference. This event is free for LGBT Chamber members and registered guests.