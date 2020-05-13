More than one quarter of all COVID-19 deaths worldwide have been in the U.S.

The U.S. has 4.2 percent of the world’s population.

As of today (May 13), there have been 294,155 COVID deaths worldwide. Of those, 83,807 people have died of the illness in the U.S. That’s 28.5 percent. More than one quarter. More than one in every four people who have died.

The latest daily report shows 4,261 deaths worldwide. Of those, 1,463 are in the U.S. That’s 34.3 percent from today’s report. That’s more than one in every three people who died yesterday.

— David Taffet