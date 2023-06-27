Officials with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and CenterLink announced today (Tuesday, June 27) that Resource Center and LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S. in Fort Worth have been chosen as two of the LGBTQ organizations around the country receiving grants from the foundation.

In light of the “urgent need to support populations in places affected by anti-LGBTQ+ legislation,” Born This Way Foundation and CenterLink, an international nonprofit organization and member-based association of LGBTQ centers and other LGBTQ organizations, have “joined forces once again for Pride 2023, focusing specifically on supporting local LGBTQ+ organizations in states facing significant legislative threats,” the two organizations explained in a press release. Born This Way Foundation will contribute $250,000 to “a carefully selected group of LGBTQ+ community centers across the U.S.,” the press release said, including Resource Center of Dallas, Inc.

Other Texas organizations receiving funds through the program include Borderland Rainbow Center in El Paso, Maven Youth in San Antonio, Open Arms Rape Crisis Center & LGBT+ Services in San Angelo, Out Youth in Austin, Pride Center at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation in Corpus Christi, Pride Center San Antonio, Pride Center West Texas in Odessa, Pride Community Center Inc. in College Station, QWell Community Foundation in Austin and The Montrose Center in Houston. See the complete list here.

According to the press release, CenterLink selected these local organizations through an application process “in the regions and states where LGBTQ+ youth are facing discrimination and difficulties due to local legislation. The funds will be directly distributed to the local LGBTQ+ centers selected, which provide crucial services such as counseling, healthcare, and education to LGBTQ+ youth, while also advocating for their rights and inclusive policies. This strategic approach ensures that the resources provided will have a significant impact, fostering resilience and empowerment within the LGBTQ+ community.”

The press release continued, “Together, Born This Way Foundation, CenterLink and these local partner organizations aim to create a lasting and meaningful impact in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth, promoting inclusivity and standing against legislative threats.”

To donate to the Pride Fund, click this link and help build “the kinder, braver world Born This Way Foundation aims to build.”

— Tammye Nash