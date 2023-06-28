The Houston LGBTQ Caucus unveiled a mini-mural of award-winning trans journalist Monica Roberts. She was singlehandedly responsible for bringing national attention to the murders of trans women of color.

Roberts often collaborated with Dallas Voice and was always generous in sharing information.

The mural stands on the median at Fairview Street and Montrose Boulevard in Houston’s gayborhood and was unveiled on Tuesday evening.

On its Instagram page, the Houston Caucus wrote, “Monica Roberts was a fierce trans activist in our community, who dedicated her life to preserving and telling trans stories through her blog, The Trans Griot. She was a longtime member of The Caucus and ensured trans voices were represented and heard in the organization.”

— David Taffet