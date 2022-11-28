LGBTQIA+ Family Estate Planning Legal Clinic

Is your LGBTQIA+ family protected under the law? Join this virtual estate planning and legal clinic to ensure your wishes are respected.

Resource Center and the UNT Dallas College of Law are joining together for a LGBTQIA+ family estate planning and legal documents clinic, along with partners Stonewall Democrats of Dallas and LULAC 4871, the Dallas Rainbow Council.

Hear more about what steps you can take to ensure your family and estate are squared away. Nothing is more precious than those we love. Make sure your wishes as they pertain to your family are protected.

At the session, attendees will be able to schedule time with UNT law students to assess their individual needs. The clinic takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30-7:30 p.m.

For Zoom info, register here.

Name and gender marker clinic

On Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, Resource Center is running a name and gender marker clinic. Participants will be assigned a 15-minute slot with a volunteer attorney or a third-year UNT law student. The workshop is from 9 a.m.-noon and is free of cost.

The Zoom link can be found on the link, but you need to register here to reserve your spot.

— David Taffet