On Tuesday, The Meow Wolf Foundation announced the 2023-2024 inaugural grantees from its community grant program. The grant program, with a total funding of $600,000, supports 63 organizations that reflect a wide range of arts and culture programs in New Mexico, Colorado (Denver Metro Area), Nevada (Clark County), and Texas (Grapevine/DFW and Houston) that share the Foundation’s commitment to enriching communities through the healing power of art and creativity.

“As a company founded by artists, that employs artists, and celebrates the inner creative in everyone, Meow Wolf understands firsthand how creativity, imagination, and play can truly transform lives,” Jose Tolosa, Meow Wolf CEO and board chair of The Meow Wolf Foundation, said in a press release. “Meow Wolf launched The Meow Wolf Foundation to deepen our commitment to communities and help amplify the critical work of those using art and creativity to change lives and build thriving creative communities.”

For Chief Impact Officer and the MW Foundation head Julie Heinrich, the conversation has to change about a s a need over a desire.

“Art and culture organizations typically receive the least amount of philanthropic giving nationally and we think there’s a tremendous opportunity to use art and creativity to heal and transform lives. We want to strengthen the art and culture ecosystems in our communities, especially among community-based organizations that are serving those who typically don’t have access, using art and creativity in innovative ways,” Heinrich said in the release.

The Meow Wolf Foundation works alongside the company as a mission-driven entity, using art and imagination to build community, encourage equitable access to creativity, and impact change.

The inaugural grantees for Grapevine/Dallas include:

Resource Center of Dallas’ Director of Family & Community Services and IDEA Leader Al Johnson stated that this initiative will support inclusive programs and promote the restorative power of art among LGBTQIA+ individuals in the metroplex.

“Resource Center’s mission is to pursue societal equity by proudly offering LGBTQIA+ affirming resources designed to improve health and wellness, strengthen families and communities, and provide transformative education and advocacy,” Johnson said.

Grantees include organizations like Dallas Art Therapy, a group that initiates art-making that bypasses the need for language and facilitates expression when words are not enough. Founder Andrea Davis said,”Dallas Art Therapy is ready to empower veterans to process and transform by using their creativity. We are very excited to have the opportunity to bring art therapy to veterans in the Dallas area so that they can experience the healing benefits of self expression through art therapy.”

For additional information about the Meow Wolf Foundation’s community grant program, click here.

—From staff reports