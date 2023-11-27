We here at Dallas Voice published our 2023 Holiday Gift Guide in print on Friday, Nov. 24. But we have plenty more ideas and recommendations for gift giving this year, and we will be publishing more Gift Guide content here on DallasVoice.com throughout the month of December. And here is our first online exclusive Holiday Gift Guide addition:

It’s the holiday season, and everyone is getting in the holiday spirit. If you are looking for a special spirit or two — either for yourself or as a gift — we have some top-shelf recommendations, starting with some Texas-made options — including some from an LGBTQ-owned distillery (Still Austin) and from another Texas distillery led by an LGBTQ master distiller (Milam & Greene).

Check it out:

STILL AUSTIN: When Chris Seals’ dad suggested they start a distillery together, Chris agreed — even though neither of them knew anything about owning a distillery. But, Chris said, he it seemed like a good way to reconnect with his father. That was the beginning of Still Austin, and its openly-gay co-founder made sure the company — that boasts a 50-foot-tall Scottish-made still named Nancy and bottle labels as expressive and unique as the spirits inside — is as open, diverse and inclusive as the city it’s named after. Check out a bottle of their rye whiskey, bourbon whiskey or gin. StillAustin.com.

MILAM & GREENE: Nowadays when you think of fine whiskey, Texas spirits are at the top of the list. And award-winning Milam & Greene whiskey is one of the best, thanks in large part to its lesbian master distiller, Marlene Holmes. Surprise your whiskey enthusiast with a bottle this holiday, like the Milam & Greene Triple Cask Blend ($46.99) MilamAndGreeneWhiskey.com.

GARRISON BROTHERS: Distilleries abound these days in Texas, but Garrison Brothers was the first legal distillery in the state, and it was recently named 2023 Distillery of the Year by the American Distilling Institute. So if you’re shopping for a true whiskey aficionado, check out all that Garrison Brothers has to offer, starting with the Small Batch ($79.99), the Garrison Brothers original that started it all. GarrisonBros.com.

SHINER BEER: Variety is the spice of life, so they say. So if you’re holiday shopping for a Shiner Beer fan, check out the Home for the Holidays Variety Pack, featuring 12 shiner favorites including Holiday Cheer, Candied Pecan, Kosmos Reserve and more ($17.99/12-pack). Or maybe you’ve got a Shiner loyalist on your list, For them there is Shiner Holiday Cheer ($8.99/6-pack). And for the for the Shiner fan that has tried it all, check out the new craft spirits: Shiner Gin, Shiner, Vodka and Shiner ’Shine. But if you really wanna impress them — and donate to The Boot Campaign-Lace Up America — get them a pair of Shiner Beers x Boot Campaign Custom Altama boots ($129, online at Shop.BootCampaign.org).

And if you are looking for a non-alcoholic option (Dry January is just around the corner), check out Shiner’s brand new, first-ever non-alcoholic series, Rode0 zero proof beer. Rode0 Golden Brew launches today (Monday, Nov. 27), and look for the Rode0 series to expand in the new year with two other non-alcoholic brews and a Rode0 variety pack. Shiner.com.

DEWARS: When you are shopping for that special someone, if that special someone is a whisky lover, then you need a special whisky. And Dewar’s Double Double 37-year-old scotch is special. This limited edition release, the first of four in a special Collector’s Series, was crafted by five-time Master Blender of the Year Stephanie Macleod and finished in Oloroso sherry casks that held Aultmore single malt whisky and aged for 37 years. Pair that with cut crystal glasses from Baccarat for a gift set worthy of royalty ($1,799). Dewars.com.

HIGHLAND PARK WHISKEY: Brighten up someone’s holidays with Highland Park 12 Year Old ($55), crafted in the Orkney Islands, embodying the essence of the holiday season with flavors of molten heather honey, cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg, is sure to brighten anybody’s holiday. Check Highland Park’s Find A Retailer tool at HighlandParkWhisky.com.

CASA DRAGONES: If you are looking for the ultimate gift for a tequila connoisseur, Casa Dragones has just what you need. The Casa Dragones Sipping Tequila Gift Set ($201.99), with half-bottle sizes of Casa Dragones Blanco, Reposado Mizunara and AñejoBarren Blend, ready to wrap in a lovely blue gift box. CasaDragones.com.

PATRÓN: PATRÓN’s new El Cielo label was launched this year to satisfy your tequila connoisseurs this holiday. The silver tequila is four-times distilled and made with the highest quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave. Crafted in small copper pots, PATRÓN’s distillation process unlocked the natural sweet and smooth layers of the agave. The glass bottle with gold design makes for a classy gift or addition to your own bar for all the holiday parties. Retails for $129. Available where spirits are sold and online. Also from PATRÓN is its annual limited-edition Mexican Heritage Tin which shares the stories, traditions, and culture of Mexico with beautiful one-of-a-kind designs. The eighth edition for 2023 includes a bottle of PATRÓN Silver, with a vibrant design inspired by F1 racer Checo Perez. Retails for $59.99. Available at local retailers. PatronTequila.com.

TRIPLE DOG: A modern take on Irish Whisky can be a most welcome gift this season. Triple Dog Irish Whiskey debuted this year and features an aroma of toasted caramel, crème brûlée, honey, and cracked vanilla bean finishing off with a citrus finish. Not only is it packed with flavor it looks good with its edgy bottle design and spike collar. Each bottle contains a spirit aged at least five years in French oak casks so it can be enjoyed on the rocks, in a cocktail or – gasp – straight. Available at Spec’s Wine and Spirits, Total Wine & More and also ships directly. TripleDogWhiskey.com.

LANG & REED: If one is good, then two is twice as good. Check out these offerings from Lang & Reed Napa Valley to double the pleasure for the wine lovers you’re shopping for this holiday season. Napa Valley Duo is a 201 Two-Fourteen Cabernet Franc teamed with a 2022 Chenin Blanc Napa Valley ($150), and the North Coast Duo boasts a 2021 North Coast Cabernet Franc and a 2022 Chenin Blanc Mendocino ($75). But wait, there’s more! The Magnum Party Pack ($300) offers a magnum of 2018 Two Fourteen Cabernet Franc and a 2023 Hawkbox Rosé. LangAndReed.com.

AND OF COURSE, once you know what you want, you need to know where to go to find the best selection, or maybe you just want to check out ALL the options. That’s when you head to the nearest Sigel’s Fine Wines and Great Spirits location. Check online at Sigels.com or to download the app to find the location nearest you and to check out the latest sales and specials.