On its socials, the Purple Foundation, which produces the Dallas Purple Party, announced its beneficiary donations from the Foundation’s 2023 events. For this year, the organization donated a total of $205,000 to area organizations. That total was doled out to Resource Center, AIDS Services of Dallas and Legacy Cares.

From the Purple Foundation’s Facebook post on Tuesday:

What an amazing year for Purple Foundation! It’s a privilege and an honor to be able to give back to our Dallas Community.

The Foundation donated $100,000 to Resource Center.

“Purple’s fundraising efforts are critical to providing the necessary funding for many of the diverse programs and services we offer that directly benefit the local LGBTQIA+ community. Programs such as HIV Nutrition, which consists of the only food pantry and one of two hot meals programs that specifically serve low-income individuals living with HIV or the Center’s Youth and Family Services Programs which serves over 200 LGBTQIA+ youth and their families. Purple Foundation’s support truly helps to save lives,” Bill Scott, Director of Events and Operations at Resource Center, said in an email announcement by the Foundation.

A donation of $55,000 was made to Legacy Cares.

“Thanks to the generous fundraising efforts of Purple Foundation, we are able to sustain our impact on our southern community by providing treatment services, meals, client travel and the upkeep of our facility,” Jason Brock, Director of Development at Legacy Cares stated.

For AIDS Services of Dallas, the Foundation gave $50,000.

President & CEO of AIDS Services of Dallas Traswell C. Livingston III said, “On behalf of ASD, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Purple Foundation for their generous support. The Purple Foundation partnership continues to allow us to provide our mission to create, strengthen, and sustain healthy communities by providing quality, affordable, service-enriched housing to economically disadvantaged individuals and families who are living with, impacted by, or at risk for HIV/AIDS,”

And Purple Foundation is already working on its 2024 goals. Single event tickets for PPW 24: Purple Odyssey: Evolution in May go on sale Dec. 13.

–Rich Lopez