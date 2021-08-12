Republicans in the Texas House of Representatives issued arrest warrants for each Democrat that fled Austin to prevent a quorum. The goal of the Democrats is to prevent a voting bill from coming to the floor of the House that would roll back voting hours and make it harder to register to vote.

Above is the warrant issued for state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez. If you know the whereabouts of this dangerous fugitive from justice, please call Gov. Greg Abbott before she and her Austin roommate state Rep Julie Johnson go all Thelma and Louise on us.

— David Taffet