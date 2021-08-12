Organizers of the Austin Pride parade and street party scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 14, announced Wednesday, Aug. 11, via Facebook that the celebration has been delayed due to the current surge in COVID-19 infections.

The announcement read:

Dear friends, it is with an unimaginably heavy heart that we have to announce our Parade and street party, scheduled for this Saturday, are postponed for an indeterminate time. COVID-19 is on the rise again. The choice was made for us, and for the safety of our city and community, to put a pause on in-person gatherings.

We were more excited than you know to celebrate with you all. The reality of being in the thick of this pandemic again is truly heartbreaking.

However, we remain resolved to create new opportunities and avenues to celebrate our pride! Over the next few days, we as an organization will be reaching out to all sponsors, partners, and participants to create a new path forward. Pride organizations across the nation are suffering the same heavy blows. But we are determined to stand strong. You are too important… Pride is too important to allow ourselves to be defeated. If we come together as a community, we can find a way to thrive.

Friends, there is only one way out of this, and that is together. Please, #getvaccinated, #maskup, #socialdistance until we get this in check again. The virus may have won another battle, but it will not win this war. Please stay tuned, and keep checking in as details for new plans arise.