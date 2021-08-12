While it’s not Marvel’s Agents of Shield, Netflix’s Q-Force could be the queer team of super agents we didn’t know we needed. Netflix released the trailer for the 10-episode series on Thursday. The backstory and premise for the half-hour show sounds priceless.

From Netflix:

Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses.

Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat. Together they’re Q-Force. But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him, and decides to go rogue with Q-Force.

After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat– they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Buck.

The cast includes voices by Sean Hayes (Will and Grace), Gary Cole (Veep), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Patti Harrison (Shrill), Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne), Matt Rogers (Gayme Show) and Wanda Sykes.

The show was created by Gabe Liedman who has written and produced Pen15, Inside Amy Schumer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Hayes also serves as one of the shows executive producers.

The series premieres Sept. 2.

— Rich Lopez