Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller from Illinois caused an uproar Saturday night, June 25, when she said the quiet part about Roe v. Wade being overturned during a rally with Donald Trump.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Miller declared, leading the crowd in a round of applause for Trump, who was standing behind her grinning.

Miller’s campaign spokesman Isaiah Wartman, of course, jumped in with some plausible deniability, claiming Miller’s statement was just a “mishap” and a “stumble.” Wartman told NPR in an email, “She very clearly meant to say ‘victory for Right to Life’ during her remarks,:” then added, “To suggest that she is somehow not committed to defending all life is disgusting.”

Well, I don’t think anyone would argue that Miller saying “white life” was a “mishap” in that — at least so far — most politicians are not willing to be so public and so blatant with their racism. But I am sure there are plenty willing to argue over what she actually meant.

— Tammye Nash