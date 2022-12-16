State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, who represents a district in Tarrant County, hired Jake Neidert, 22, as his legislative office director.

Neidert has called for the public execution of people who take children to drag events such as drag queen story hours. Neidert and family have been showing up at drag brunches and other drag events to protest, including a June Pride Month event at Mr. Misster on Cedar Springs Road. Other drag events have been canceled due to threatened violence from protesters egged on by Neidert and is equally phobic sister, Kelly.

Tinderholt’s hiring of Jake Neidert is an indication the upcoming legislative session will revolve around topics like targeting transgender youth and drag queens rather than fixing the damn electric grid, property tax reform and other issues that would actually help Texans.

— David Taffet