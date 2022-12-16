In her first public statement since her release from a Russian prison and return to the U.S., WNBA star Britnney Griner said she is “super grateful” to be back in the U.S., that she intends to return to playing in the WNBA and that she intends to do whatever she can to bring home Paul Whelan, another American still being held prisoner in Russia.

In a statement released on her Instagram page, Texas native Griner thanked her wife Cherelle Griner and the rest of her family, President Joe Biden, her reps and others who fought to bring her home.

She wrote, “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith, and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

She continued, “President Biden, you brought me home, and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home, too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”

Griner said she want to “make [it] very clear” she will be ready to play in the 2023 season with her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, and that she looks forward to the chance to “being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

— Tammye Nash