A special session of the Texas Legislature called to hurt trans kids and restrict the right to vote has been dubbed the “Suppression Session” and Rep. Jessica Gonzalez, D-Dallas, and co-chair of the LGBT Caucus, is emerging as a spokesperson. She appeared on Lawrence O’Donnell’s show on MSNBC on Thursday, July 8 along with Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio.

O’Donnell pointed out that she already has had a few wins in the pending voter suppression bill. Judges will not be allowed to overturn elections without evidence of voter fraud and Sunday voting won’t be eliminated.

“Texas is one of the most restrictive states to vote in,” Gonzalez said. “This bill is still not good for Texans.”

She pointed out that the Republican chair of the committee hearing the voter suppression bill began the session by saying voting in Texas is safe and there is nothing to fix.

The bill would restrict voting hours, eliminate drive through voting even for the elderly and handicapped and limit early voting.

To stop a vote on the bill during the regular session, Democrats walked out to break quorum. They have not ruled out similar tactics in the special session. According to Gonzalez, the next bill to be heard targets trans kids participating in school sports.

Fixing the electric grid and dealing with ERCOT are not on the special session agenda.

— David Taffet