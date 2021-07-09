Despite the challenges of the pandemic, SPCA of Texas continued to serve

The SPCA of Texas’ Fur Ball returns this year, with the black-tie gala set for Saturday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. The event will include dinner, dancing and live and silent auctions for more than 600 guests.

This year’s Fur Ball will be a one-of-a-kind hybrid virtual-and-in-person experience set to feature “mission-focused stories, entertainment and gratitude, all with a focus of raising important funds for the SPCA of Texas in support of our critical work in our community through live and silent auctions packed with fabulous items, the always-exciting Pony Up for Paws and more,” according to a statement from SPCA of Texas.

Individual tickets are $300, and table sponsorships start at $3,000. Tickets are available online at FurBallDallas.com.

This year’s Fur Ball is chaired by Hiren and Dhruva Patel. Auction chairs are Amber and Anthony Sims, and host committee chair is Rebecca Marabito. The emcee for the evening is NBC News 5 Anchor Brian Curtis, and the auctioneer is Grant Snyder.

Fur Ball is “a salute to the bond between people and their pets and a celebration of the SPCA of Texas’ important mission to provide every animal with exceptional care and a loving home,” according to an SPCA of Texas press release. All money raised through Fur Ball 2021 will go directly to the SPCA of Texas to “help rescue, heal and find homes for thousands of animals and help keep pets in homes, out of shelters and off the streets.”

SPCA of Texas President and CEO Karen Froelich, in the organization’s annual report for 2020, noted that, just as with every other business and nonprofit, the last 12-plus months of the COVID pandemic have been a challenging time for SPCA of Texas.

“Like all of you we were forced to adapt to the changing world around us overnight,” she said. And yet, thanks to its loyal supporters, donors and volunteers, the organization managed to continue with its life-saving work.

Despite the pandemic, in 2020 SPCA of Texas found homes for more than 3,300 pets via adoptions by appointment. And The Pet Resource Center helped more than 1,600 individual pets of families affected by illness and/or business closures, primarily through food and urgent medical assistance via outside veterinary partners.

Also in 2020, SPCA of Texas’ medical teams provided spay/neuter services for more than 14,000 pets. The Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit responded to more than 700 investigations and responded to more than 1,400 animals in need of help. And the agency’s network of foster volunteers housed more than 25 percent of the animals in the SPCA of Texas care during 2020.

Froehlich noted that in July 2020, SPCA of Texas opened the Ellis County Animal Care Center, completely remodeling the building thanks to grants from the Better Together fund, the B. Holman Foundation, the Petco Foundation, the Waxahachie Foundation and the Elinor Patterson Baker Trust at the Humane Society of the United States.

The organization also was certified through Points of Lights as a Service Enterprise, and its Young Professionals group was founded, welcoming 30 members and raising more than $7,800 for SPCA of Texas.

Dress your pet with Pride

Pride Month may be over, but that doesn’t mean we stop being proud. And it certainly doesn’t mean we put away our bright and festive rainbow attire.

Now the Human Rights Campaign offers a full line of pet accessories that let our proud pooches and confident cats strut their stuff as LGBTQ — or ally — pets. The accessories range from a $9 rainbow catnip toy to a $26 rainbow Pride dog harness.

They also have a rainbow Pride cat collar in various sizes ($15), a rainbow Pride dog collar in various sizes ($16), a rainbow Pride dog leash ($19) and a rainbow Pride dog t-shirt in various sizes ($25).

Each item also includes the blue-and-yellow HRC equality logo, and if you want to stress your pet’s activist tendencies, consider the yellow-and-blue “Woof” dog bandana with the equal sign logo ($12) or the blue, doggie-bone-shaped dog waste bag carrier with a yellow equal sign logo ($8).

Find your pet’s new favorite accessory — and maybe a few for you, too, since they have human goodies as well — at HRC.org/accessories/pe-accessories.html. And remember that your purchase helps fund the work of HRC.