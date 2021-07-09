Operation Kindness, Pet Supplies Plus team up for a kitten adoption event

From Staff Reports

One of the less-recognized consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the drastic decrease in the number of feral cats that rescuers have been able to catch and spay or neuter over the last 12-plus months. As a result, note the folks at Operation Kindness, it has been an especially hectic “kitten season” this year.

“With cats giving birth to more kittens during the spring and summer months, many kittens are still without loving homes,” noted a press release from Operation Kindness, a leading no-kill shelter in North Texas, “Operation Kindness is excited to announce a Kitten Palooza Adoption Event on National Kitten Day,” Saturday, July 10.

Guests will have the chance to meet kittens in person and find their perfect pet through the by-appointment event.

Operation Kindness CEO Ed Jamison said, “Unfortunately, the pandemic shuttered TNSR — trap, neuter, spay, return — opportunities for many shelters across the country last year, and we’re seeing an influx of kittens in need of loving homes. For this reason, Operation Kindness is doing its part to support these pets by dedicating an entire day to finding them families.

“Our goal is to connect them with a loving family,” Jamison added. “We’re excited to see everyone that comes out for the Kitten Palooza Adoption Event.”

National Kitten Day, the Operation Kindness press release explained, “is a day celebrating these tiny balls of fluff and encouraging animal wellness and the importance of adoption.” In conjunction with that effort, Operation Kindness is allowing visitors an opportunity to greet all available kittens in need of a home. By making an adoption appointment online, guests will be able to browse in-person for available pets, or they can view the website to learn more about the animals before their scheduled appointment at the shelter.

Operation Kindness is partnering with Dallas pet store Pet Supplies Plus to increase adoption opportunities during Kitten Palooza, Pet Supplies Plus is covering adoption fees for up to 24 kittens adopted the day of the event. And Operation Kindness is giving away a free cat toy to every kitten adopted by a family.

The Kitten Palooza Adoption Event happens Saturday, July 10, at Operation Kindness in Carrollton, 3201 Earhart Drive. Potential adopters can meet and greet available kittens, and staff will be on-hand to guide the process and answer any questions about the kittens.

For those who can’t make it out to the shelter on Saturday, Operation Kindness is also open weekdays by appointment. Anyone who can’t adopt a pet right now but would still like to support animal welfare can foster animals from the shelter until the animals are ready for adoption. Find information on fostering a pet at OperationKindness.org/Foster.

For more information about Operation Kindness, visit Operationkindness.org. To browse pets currently available for adoption, visit OperationKindness.org/Adopt.