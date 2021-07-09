This one is personal.

Looking for an important career? One where you’ll save lives? Dallas Police Department is hiring 9-1-1 call takers.

I can tell you from personal experience how important this job is. When my husband suddenly stopped breathing, I couldn’t get through to 9-1-1. I was on hold for 20 minutes frantically doing CPR. By the time paramedics were contacted and arrived, Brian was dead.

The 9-1-1 call center was understaffed and hundreds of calls and re-dials stacked up. As a 9-1-1 call taker in a fully staffed center, you could be part of the solution.

The hiring event is going on TODAY, July 9, until 7 p.m. at Dallas Police Headquarters, 1400 Botham Jean Blvd. If you’re interested, show up and apply for this civilian hiring event.

— David Taffet