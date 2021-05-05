Tickets have gone on sale for this year’s Pride.

Pride this year will be two nights of entertainment in the bandshell in Fair Park. Tickets are available for each night of the June 4-5 celebration or for both.

On Friday, June 4, Marsha Dimes will host a show featuring entertainment from Uptown Players, Jada Pinkett Fox, IDT Band, Raquel Blake, The Roommates, Daphne Rio, Bleach and Spectrum Ensemble.

On Saturday, June 5, Marsha Dimes hosts the Cast of the Rose Room, The Fly Queens, Sisters-in-Action, Sister Helen Holy, Turtle Creek Chorale ensemble The FlannelTones, Anton Shaw and her band, Niecee X, Kameron Ross and Kennedy Davenport.

There are four ticket price ranges — upper level, mid level, lower level and VIP floor tickets. The prices for one night are $15, $20, $25 and $35. For a two night pass, prices are $25, $35, $45 and $65.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and show time is 8 p.m. Those attending virtually may log on to DallasPride.org starting at 7:30 p.m.

— David Taffet