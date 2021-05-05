The DVtv crew of Regina Lyn and Haley Richter traveled back in time (and about 30 minutes south) recently to check out the 40th anniversary season of Scarborough Renaissance Festival.

Watch the video and then pick up the Friday, May 7 issue of Dallas Voice to check out more than three pages of photos from Scarborough this year. If you haven’t made it out there yet this year — or even if you have — head down to the village this weekend to celebrate Chivalry Weekend, Couples are welcome to renew their vows in a group event each day at 11:30 a.m. at the Scarborough Wedding Garden, and the Knights of the Noble Cause will be on hand each day at 3:30 p.m. to teach chivalry lessons.

Get more info at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival website here.

— Tammye Nash